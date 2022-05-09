Local graduates prepare for hot job market

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of the year. College graduations are kicking off across the river region.

We’ve seen celebrations for USC Aiken, Aiken Tech, and Paine College. More graduations are in the lineup, including for students at Augusta University on Thursday at the Bell Auditorium.

The post-pandemic job market is ripe with jobs and puts job seekers at an advantage.

The Georgia Department of Labor emphasizes that this is a great time to finish your degree and head out into the workforce.

Sam Reece, senior business major, Augusta University “I’m definitely super nervous. I’ve been a student my entire life, so it’s going to be a big culture shock, but I’m super excited.”

Logan Moore, senior psychology major, Augusta University said: “It’s very anxious. People call it the ‘real world.’ You gotta be a big adult now. So, it’s very anxious to know now that I have to go on and make something of myself.”

For Georgians, there’s nothing but opportunity knocking at the door.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen a job market like this,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

He says the disadvantage lies with the employers who currently have more jobs than workers available.

“If you take a look at the Augusta area, there are over 8,000 job listings. Now that doesn’t mean just 8,000 jobs. A lot of those listings are for multiple people. They’re not just hiring one. You could easily have twice that number of jobs available,” he said.

Georgia is estimated to have around 200,000 employers, with the possibility of 300,000. Wages could be higher as well, but inflation is up too.

Moore said: “Find what you love to do and go for it.”

