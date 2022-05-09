Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Local families turn to Facebook to find baby formula

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For months we’ve seen stores struggle to stock enough baby formula.

Now, CVS, Walgreens, Target, and other retailers are limiting how much you can buy. Manufacturers say they’re making as much as they can but it’s still not enough for all the families who need it.

Empty shelves, recalls, completely out of stock, unable to order online. All are part of the tireless search parents across the river region are facing to get their babies fed.

“Parents are panicked, and they have every reason to be panicked because it’s scary when you can’t find food for your child. What I’m seeing on our end is empty shelves, and also in the hospital, we’re having issues ordering formula,” said Desha McNeair, pediatric dietitian, Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

MORE | Mother turns to social media as baby formula shortage grows

According to Data Assembly, the baby formula out of stock rate for April of this year is 31 percent, which is up from 23 percent in January.

“They are prioritizing the retail side so that parents can get the formula that they need when they need it,” she said.

What if the answer to your prayers is right at your fingertips? The answer is Facebook.

It’s not a long-term solution, but community members are making groups like ‘Food Angels of the CSRA’, ‘Formula for Free’, and a few moms are coming to social media to help you get your baby’s food.

MORE | Nationwide baby formula shortage getting worse

Together they post formulas that are needed, found, and then exchanged to make sure babies are fed, and parents can rest a little easier.

It’s exactly what the doctor ordered. If you’re on the hunt for formula, Dr. McNeair recommends trying small shops first. She says not to try to make homemade products.

“I would encourage parents to talk to their friends, talk to their family to say, ‘hey when you go grocery shopping can you please look out for this formula. If you see a can, please grab it for me’,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Augusta University
Local graduates prepare for hot job market
Local graduates prepare for hot job market
Local graduates prepare for hot job market
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
New resources to help curb crime in Richmond County
Local families turn to Facebook to find formula
Local families turn to Facebook to find formula