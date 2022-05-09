Local families turn to Facebook to find baby formula

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For months we’ve seen stores struggle to stock enough baby formula.

Now, CVS, Walgreens, Target, and other retailers are limiting how much you can buy. Manufacturers say they’re making as much as they can but it’s still not enough for all the families who need it.

Empty shelves, recalls, completely out of stock, unable to order online. All are part of the tireless search parents across the river region are facing to get their babies fed.

“Parents are panicked, and they have every reason to be panicked because it’s scary when you can’t find food for your child. What I’m seeing on our end is empty shelves, and also in the hospital, we’re having issues ordering formula,” said Desha McNeair, pediatric dietitian, Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

According to Data Assembly, the baby formula out of stock rate for April of this year is 31 percent, which is up from 23 percent in January.

“They are prioritizing the retail side so that parents can get the formula that they need when they need it,” she said.

What if the answer to your prayers is right at your fingertips? The answer is Facebook.

It’s not a long-term solution, but community members are making groups like ‘Food Angels of the CSRA’, ‘Formula for Free’, and a few moms are coming to social media to help you get your baby’s food.

Together they post formulas that are needed, found, and then exchanged to make sure babies are fed, and parents can rest a little easier.

It’s exactly what the doctor ordered. If you’re on the hunt for formula, Dr. McNeair recommends trying small shops first. She says not to try to make homemade products.

“I would encourage parents to talk to their friends, talk to their family to say, ‘hey when you go grocery shopping can you please look out for this formula. If you see a can, please grab it for me’,” she said.

