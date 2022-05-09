LIST: Find your high school student’s graduation ceremony date and time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is in the air, and that can only mean one thing for high school seniors: graduation. We have the latest details on all high school graduations in our local counties.

GEORGIA

Richmond County

Tuesday, May 24 Wednesday, May 25 Thursday, May 26 7:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. 9:00 a.m. Academy of Richmond County at ARC Stadium John S. Davidson Fine Arts at Laney Stadium A.R. Johnson Magnet at Laney Stadium Glenn Hills High School at Glenn Hills Stadium T. W. Josey High School at Josey Stadium Westside High School at Westside Stadium Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School at Lumpkin Road Stadium 7:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Hephzibah High School at Hephzibah Stadium Cross Creek High School at Cross Creek Stadium Lucy C. Laney High School at Laney Stadium Butler High School at Lumpkin Road Stadium

Columbia County

All Columbia County School District graduation ceremonies will be held at Evans Towne Center Park.

Rain Dates: May 29 at 8:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and May 30 at 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 Friday, May 27 Saturday, May 28 Harlem High School at 7:30 p.m. Lakeside High School at 8:30 a.m. Greenbrier High School at 8:30 a.m. Evans High School at 7:30 p.m. Grovetown High School at 7:30 p.m.

Burke County

Burke County High School students will graduate at the high school located at 1057 Burke Veterans Parkway in Waynesboro. The ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Emanuel County

Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. Swainsboro High School at Tiger Field Emanuel County Institute at the football field on school grounds

Glascock County

The ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on May 20, at the football stadium at 276 W Main Street.

Hancock County

The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on May 20, at the Elmer J. Warren Stadium. The stadium is located at 11311-B Hwy. 15 North in Sparta.

Jefferson County

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on May 28, at the Jefferson County High School football field.

Jenkins County

The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on May 27, inside the performance gym at Jenkins County Middle/High school.

Lincoln County

The ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on May 20 at Buddy Bufford Field. The field is located at 214 Lillian Sims Ave in Lincolnton.

McDuffie County

Thomson High School’s ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on May 20. It will be at The Brickyard stadium, located at 612 Main Street in Thomson.

Taliaferro County

The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on June 2, in the high school’s gym.

Screven County

The ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on May 20 at Kelly Memorial Stadium near the high school.

Warren County

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on May 21 in the high school’s gym.

Washington County

Wilkes County

The ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on May 20 at Tiger Stadium.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aiken County

All Aiken County Public School District graduation ceremonies will be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, at 2049 Champion Way in Graniteville.

Thursday, June 2 Friday, June 3 Midland Valley High School at 5 p.m. Aiken High School at 9 a.m. Ridge Spring - Monetta High School at 5 p.m. Wagener - Salley High School at 12 p.m. (noon) Silver Bluff High School at 3 p.m. South Aiken High School at 6 p.m.

Barnwell County Districts 45 & 29

Barnwell High School’s graduation ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. on May 27 at the football field on the school campus.

Bamberg County 1 & 2

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on May 27, in the high school gym.

Denmark - Olar High School’s ceremony will start at 6 p.m. on June 3 in the high school gym.

Allendale County

Allendale-Fairfax High School’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on May 27, at Tiger Stadium. The stadium is located at 3305 Allendale Fairfax Hwy in Fairfax, South Carolina.

Edgefield County

McCormick County

McCormick High School’s ceremony will be at 6 p.m. on June 3. It will be outside on the football field on campus.

Orangeburg County

All Orangeburg County Public School District graduation ceremonies will be held at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center at South Carolina State University.

Friday, May 27 Saturday, May 28 Bethune-Bowman High School at 9 a.m. Edisto High School at 9 a.m. Branchville High School at 12 p.m. (noon) Lake Marion High School at 12 p.m. (noon) Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School at 3 p.m. Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School at 3 p.m. North High School at 6 p.m.

Saluda County

Saluda High School’s ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on June 4 at the football stadium, next to the elementary school.

