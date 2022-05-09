Georgia law is helping homeschooled kids reach their sports goals

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a year since Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Dexter Mosley Act into law – allowing homeschooled kids to compete in public school athletics.

We talked to a homeschooled soccer player in Martinez who made the most of this past year and is now set to play college soccer this fall.

“I don’t know what I would be doing without it,” Elysia “Happy” Teske.

She’s been playing soccer since she was 7 years old.

Although she’ll be the first to admit she wasn’t that good starting out, her pure joy for the sport earned her the nickname “Happy,” and it hasn’t left her since.

But to take her passion to the next level, she needed to pursue soccer year-round — and club teams only gave her six months of practice.

“That’s when it became tricky,” she said. “I just didn’t have an option with homeschool. They didn’t have a soccer team. So I just ran track.”

Her mom, Amy Teske, said:

“Our whole family loved sports, so everybody was always playing a sport and with homeschooling, you have to find those. They’re not in your school, you don’t get to get out of school at 2:30 and then go to practice.”

While Happy started talking to college recruiters, she and her family watched Georgia’s progress on a plan to let homeschooled students play for public schools.

“I waited three years, and then it almost did and then it was like, ‘Nope, just kidding,’ and so when I heard that it did, I got my hope, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can do this,’” she said. “And I did, and I had the best season I’ve ever had. It was the most fun.”

This past year let recruiters recognize her passion, and now she’s committed to continuing soccer in north Georgia at Emmanuel College this fall.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.