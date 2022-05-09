Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies with unseasonably chilly overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north between 3 to 8 mph.

Sunshine returns today with slightly warmer afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. Expect another chilly start to the day Tuesday with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s, but plenty of sunshine will help highs to rebound into the upper 70s.

High temperatures will finally hit the 80 degree mark Wednesday with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a few more clouds on Thursday, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for this time of year with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms this past Friday will make a return trip to the CSRA later this week, giving us a good chance of rain this Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like rain chances could linger into the weekend as well. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

