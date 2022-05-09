Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Lots of sunshine to start the work week. Rain chances return Friday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a cloudy and well below average Mother’s Day with highs only in the 60s and lower 70s, skies willy slowly clear heading through tonight with unseasonably chilly overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north between 3 to 8 mph.

Sunshine returns Monday with slightly warmer afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. Expect another chilly start to the day Tuesday with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s, but plenty of sunshine will help highs to rebound into the upper 70s.

High temperatures will finally hit the 80 degree mark Wednesday with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a few more clouds on Thursday, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for this time of year with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms this past Friday will make a return trip to the CSRA later this week, giving us a good chance of rain this Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like rain chances could linger into the weekend as well. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding