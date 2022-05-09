Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Lots of sunshine to start the work week. Rain chances return Friday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a day full of sunshine we’ll be staying mostly clear this evening with temperatures cooling out of the 70s and into the low 60s by midnight. Expect another chilly start to the day Tuesday with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s, but plenty of sunshine will help highs to rebound into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The cool mornings will continue waking up on Wednesday with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Afternoon high temperatures will continue to reach the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon with winds out of the NNE between 8-12 mph.

Expect a few more clouds on Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for this time of year with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms this past Friday will make a return trip to the CSRA later this week, giving us a good chance of rain this Friday, a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well. A few remaining showers look possible for Saturday but afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Sunday looks to be dryer and warmer with afternoon temps in the upper 80s.

We’ll be keeping an eye on trends for the following week, some long-term models are suggesting the possibility of some summertime heat, be sure to keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Outdoor Dining
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Chilly Starts Next Two Days
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Chilly Starts Next Two Days
Mikel's 6 PM Mother's Day Forecast
Lawn Forecast
Sunny Skies Return, Cooler