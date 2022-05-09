Submit Photos/Videos
City of Grovetown: Council members question mayor’s spending

By Clare Allen
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up with city officials in Grovetown about money spent on April’s rodeo at Liberty Park.

Councilwomen Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher claim Mayor Gary Jones ‘used city funds that were not budgeted, appropriated or voted on by city council for the rodeo event.’

We requested how much the city spent on the American Hero Pro rodeo. The city rec department shows receipts totaling $31,153.

The councilwomen also claim Jones held special meetings regarding the rodeo, excluding other members, including Smith and Fisher.

When we asked the mayor about it, he said it’s not procedure to have every council member present for a meeting about an event.

According to Grovetown’s policy, the city administrator has the power to approve city contracts under $50,000 without the vote of council members.

The councilwomen also alleged money from the city’s water and sewer funds was used to pay for portions of the rodeo. However, the city administrator said that is not true.

According to city meeting minutes, they talked about the rodeo in February and March but never voted on it. Jones says all accusations against him are false and will address them at Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

