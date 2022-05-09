Submit Photos/Videos
3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at condo complex near Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting with multiple victims in DeKalb County, Georgia.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at 7:39 p.m. Sunday and found five people shot at the Brannon Hills condominium complex.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders took two people to area hospitals in serious condition, WGCL reports.

A sixth person arrived at an area hospital in serious condition shortly after.

Police said the location has been secured, and they do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

Detectives are now focusing on processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. No one is in custody at this time.

