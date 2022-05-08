Submit Photos/Videos
Thomas Jefferson Academy edges out First Preparatory Christian in state title throw-down

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Thomas Jefferson Academy knocked off First Preparatory Christian in a state-thriller Saturday afternoon, winning 10-6.

Cam Beasley got the Jaguars started in the second inning, sending one out and over the centerfield fence. His early homer put Thomas Jefferson ahead 4-0.

The win is another add to an already burgeoning trophy case for the Jaguars senior class. The 2022 class is the winningest in school history, picking up state championships in football (3), baseball (2), girls basketball (1), and boys basketball (1). Saturday’s win brings the total to 10.

