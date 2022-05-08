Submit Photos/Videos
RCSO: Car passenger gets in shootout with deputies

(File) According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested after he allegedly shot at deputies from a moving car Sunday afternoon.(WBTV File)
By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested after he allegedly shot at deputies from a moving car Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say it all happened around 4:30 p.m.. Road patrol deputies were in a vehicle pursuit of a Ford Fiesta on Tobacco Road. Deputies say the passenger, 24-year-old Olajuan Williams, began firing shots at the deputies in pursuit.

RCSO says the Fiesta then hit two cars on Meadowbrook Road. Williams and the driver, 21-year-old Quaterrio Martin, were apprehended by deputies after they allegedly attempted to run from the scene.

Both men will be charged with aggravated assault and other various charges.

As for the two cars they hit during the pursuit-- RCSO reports the people inside suffered only minor injuries.

