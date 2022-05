AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating after someone was hit by a car near the 900 block of Walton Way.

It all unfolded Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m.. Randolf Brinson, 62, was pronounced dead on scene after being hit.

An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI.

