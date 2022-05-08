Help find two missing run away teens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to bring home 14-year-old, Xyaiire Griffin and Titiayana Frazier.

Xyaiire Griffin left his residence on the 2400 block of Oakridge St at 6:00 PM on 05/07/22 and was last seen on the 2400 block of North Carolina Ave, authorities say. The Sheriff’s Office says, Griffin was last seen wearing black pants with red shorts over them and a grey shirt.

Titiayana Frazier was last seen at 2603 Drayton Drive at approximately 12:00 am on 05/08/2022 she ran away from home on foot in an unknown direction, the Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities say she was wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama pants, and black slides.

Any information concerning Xyaiire Griffin and Titiayana Frazier, please contact any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

