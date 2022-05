TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies are investigating after a body was located in Trenton.

According to the agency, deputies were called out to Tanglewood Drive sometime around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday about the body.

Details are very limited at this time. Check back for updates.

