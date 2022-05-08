Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Mother’s Day 2022 will go down as a very cool day to say the least with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average, and temperatures will remain well below average throughout the upcoming work week. The next few days will be dry with no rain in the forecast until the end of the week into next weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Mother's Day forecast for Augusta, Aiken, and all of the CSRA.

For Mother’s Day, expect cloudy skies through at least midday with gradually decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach into the lower 70s. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies clear by Sunday night, and it will be unseasonably chilly with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be from the north at 3 to 8 mph.

Sunshine returns Monday with slightly warmer afternoon highs in the middle 70s.

Expect another chilly start to the day Tuesday with morning temperatures in the middle 40s, but plenty of sunshine will help highs to rebound into the upper 70s.

High temperatures will finally hit the 80s degree mark Wednesday with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a few more clouds on Thursday, but temperatures will remain several degrees below average for this time of year with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms this past Friday will make a return trip to the CSRA late week, giving us a good chance of rain this Friday that could linger into the weekend.

