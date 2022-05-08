Community holds vigil in honor of victims in double homicide

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost two years since Cheryl Newsome and Troy Bennett were found dead in a Warren County home.

Since then, the Georgia Bureau of investigation has been looking for answers about who is responsible.

On Saturday a vigil was held at Beall Stream to remember them and pray for answers.

A small community gathered to pray and sing for two community members taken too soon.

Mike McDonald, a family friend said it is to show support for the families.

“We um just want to show them how much the community cares for them and realize that we haven’t forgotten about them,” said McDonald.

Cheryl Newsome and Troy Bennett were found dead in a home on August 3, 2020, and since then the GBI has been investigating the case.

Sarah Lue, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge said it is an ongoing investigation and they are continuing to search for answers.

“We are determined to arrest and successfully prosecute this case, we will find the individual or individuals that are responsible for these murders and we will not quit until we find those individuals and bring them to justice,” said Lue.

Georgia state representative Mack Jackson was in town to show support and he said he is hopeful justice will be served.

“We don’t see crimes like this very often and when you do, you know citizens are still worried until somebody’s brought to justice,” said Jackson.

The vigil drew a large turn out, and McDonald said it’s a reflection of not only those who want justice but also a reflection of how much Bennett and Newsome were loved.

“It just shows um how many friends and loved ones that this family has,” said McDonald.

He added he is hopeful the vigil brought the case to light so the family is able to get answers.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing, and they are waiting on lab results and conducting interviews to better investigate this case.

Anyone who may know something is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, by phone at 1-800-597-TIPS, online, or on the See Send app.

