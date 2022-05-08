Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Braves’ bats roll, Morton beats Brewers 9-2 for series win

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton win for the first time in five starts as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their bats in beating the Milwaukee Brewers 9-2.

Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning.

Duvall homered in the third off starter Aaron Ashby, and Contreras added a three-run drive in the fifth off Jandel Gustave to pad the lead.

The Braves were winless over Morton’s previous four starts, a stretch that included a 7.85 ERA. But the 38-year-old right-hander pitched around three walks and allowed two hits with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Max Homa kisses the trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Sunday,...
Homa steady in Sunday duel, gets 4th tour win at Wells Fargo
Thomas Jefferson Academy picks up state title
Thomas Jefferson Academy edges out First Preparatory Christian in state title throw-down
Thomas Jefferson Academy picks up state title
Thomas Jefferson Academy picks up state title
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a solo home run in the fifth inning of the team's...
Acuña goes deep again, leads Fried, Braves over Brewers