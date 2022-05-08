Submit Photos/Videos
Acuña goes deep again, leads Fried, Braves over Brewers

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a solo home run in the fifth inning of the team's...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a solo home run in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game’s first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and the Atlanta Braves held on in the ninth to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

Fried allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings to end Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Acuña’s homer off Burnes was his second in as many games as he continued to prove he has fully recovered from knee surgery.

Burnes allowed only one earned run. Hunter Renfroe hit his sixth homer for Milwaukee.

The Brewers scored one run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth.

