17-year-old slated to be youngest ever Paine College graduate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College students will be handed diplomas and adjusting their tassels early Sunday morning, and one person in the crowd will be making history for the institution. Charleston Lee, 17, is soon to be the youngest person to ever graduate from Paine in their 140 year history.

According to the college, the class stand-out has a lengthy resume including memberships in The Collegiate 100, the Sociology Club, and the Honda Campus Allstar Challenge. She has also held memberships in the Creative Symphony Elite Traveling Dance Team, National Honor Society, 4H Club, and the National Foreign Language Honor Society (Mandarin). Most notably, Lee was elected as president of the Paine College Student Government Association.

Lee graduated high school at the mere age of 14-years-old, and was dual enrolled in high school and classes at Paine at 12-years-old.

Charleston Lee dawns her graduation cap after graduating from high school at the mere age of 14. (WRDW)

She has been honored with the Presidential Scholar Award, Deans List, Merit Scholar, Valedictorian, Miss Pink and Green, Leadership Award (4H) Micro Soft Expertise Award, Alex Haley Literacy Award, Isaac Newton Science Award, James Brown I Got Soul Award (Trumpet).

Additionally, News 12 also caught up with Lee in 2021 when she was participating in a collaborative partnership with MCG to study the correlation between cancer and heart disease.

While many of her peers are still attending high school, Lee is now off to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee where she’s pursuing a Master of Science Degree in data science.

Paine College will host their 140th Commencement Convocation Sunday at 9 a.m. at the David and Betty C. Peterson HEAL Complex.

