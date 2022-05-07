What the Tech: Uncovering smartphone camera settings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More photos are taken on smartphones than any other camera on the market. some take dozens of photos and videos every day.

While pointing and shooting is easy and fast, there are some hidden tricks only the pros know about.

On iPhones, photos taken in portrait mode rival those from DSLR cameras. Built-in filters for natural, vivid, warm, and a few others but to take photos as the pros take, tap the ‘f’. This allows you to blur the background as you can do with a pro camera and lens. Use the slider to select how blurry you want the background so the subject stands out.

If you have an iPhone XS or newer, you can adjust the blur after you take the photo. And if it’s an iPhone 13, you get some of the same tools for video using cinematic mode.

Do you hate taking selfies to see everything reversed? In settings under the camera, turn off the mirror front camera. Now when you take a selfie, it’s not going to be backward, everything’s going to look like it’s supposed to.

How many times do you miss recording a video of something amazing because you can’t get the phone out and open the app in time? On a locked screen hold down on the camera app button. It will open to take a photo but then hard press the shutter button to start recording the video.

There’s no need to swipe, looking for the video option.

If you ever want to get something really tall in your shot, switch to pano mode and hold the camera horizontal. Watch this: now move the camera up, Before, and after. Pretty cool.

If you have an iPhone, Apple holds annual “Shot on iPhone” photo competitions, you can find that information at apple.com. Along with some free lessons on how to take better pictures and videos.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.