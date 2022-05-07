Martinez man dies after crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a fatal crash in Aiken County Saturday morning.

According to the agency, it all happened on I-20 West near mile marker 27. Just after 7 a.m., the car veered off the road, overcorrected, and flipped.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, and pronounced dead on scene. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Taylor M. Ross. SCHP says there were three other passengers who were transported to the hospital.

Coroner Darryl Ables says a toxicology test for the driver is pending.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.