Local expert helps learn story of cannons found at bottom of river

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cannons from the American Revolutionary War have been found in the Savannah River, and now the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have brought them back up to land.

They were found by accident while crews were working out of the Savannah Harbor.

They believe the cannons are from a ship that was sunk on purpose during the Revolutionary War to block off Savannah.

One of the archaeologists spearheading the efforts is from McDuffie County.

She says this is one of the more interesting projects she’s been a part of, and it’s all about telling a story.

“All of the artifacts help to tell this fragmented story that we’re looking at down there,” said Andrea Farmer.

“I’ve been involved in other archeological projects, but this is one of the more unique ones,” she said.

She said it’s allowed them to work with the British Embassy, too, in their journey for the full story.

