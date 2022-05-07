Each year gets sweeter for Edgefield County produce market

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right on the side of U.S. 25, there’s a little market that might just catch your eye.

Jackie’s Market is entering their third generation of family farming.

“Cool to see generations from my dad, my grandmother, my dad, myself and my son — he really enjoys it,” said Star Robertson, co-owner of Jackie’s Market.

Thirty years ago, the Robertsons wanted an adventure, and now their journey just keeps getting sweeter.

“Good help is hard, and when you’ve got your family, they step up to the plate, they’ve all been a blessing to us, and I just thank God,” Robertson said.

Her son Robby was 15 when the market first opened. Now his 13-year-old son is helping out.

It’s a family thing that’s been going on for a long time.

And they’ve seen it all, from early blooms and late freezes, crazy storms and weather, to rising inflation and gas prices.

A bushel of peaches cost around $80 this year, compared to around $20 when Jackie’s first opened.

That’s because the world is changing.

“We get so busy in the world and what’s going on, and you know farms and stuff like that are wilting away,” Robertson said.

But Jackie’s Market is here to stay.

“We just like to sit in fellowship and like Mama, says we’re people people, and we love our customers, and we love anybody who’s passing through and stops in,” said Robby Robertson.

Because the Robertsons say first-timers become regulars and regulars become family, and that’s a blessing enough.

“I just love people, and people say, ‘Why don’t y’all retire? Why don’t ya’ll close that place down?’” Robertson said. “You know I just can’t see life without doing this.”

