Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold front that brought quarter sized and even larger hail to the Augusta area Friday has passed through the CSRA leaving dry and unseasonably cool weather in its wake. After a breezy and mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the 70s, partly cloudy conditions will continue into tonight with seasonable overnight lows mainly in the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

The coolest weather arrives just in time for Mother’s Day with afternoon highs 10 to 15 degrees below average in the lower 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with more sunshine by the late afternoon, but overall it should be dry for Sunday morning services or if you’d like to take Mom to the lake for a picnic.

Sunshine returns to kick off the work week, but it will be quite chilly for May with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s Sunday and Monday night. Afternoon highs will start off in the middle 70s Monday, warming day by day into the upper 70s Tuesday and near 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The same low pressure that brought us the rough weather this past Friday will drift closer to the coast by the end of next week, bringing another chance of rain to our area next Friday into the weekend.

