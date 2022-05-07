Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold front that brought quarter sized and even larger hail to the Augusta area Friday has passed through the CSRA leaving dry and unseasonably cool weather in its wake.

Meteorologist Chris Still has your Mother's Day Weekend forecast for 05/07/2022.

Dry conditions are expected Saturday; however, some cloud cover will linger through the weekend as the upper level that spawned the rough weather Friday meanders to our north. The average high for today is 84, but high temperatures on Saturday be in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the west at 8 to 13 mph.

Clouds increase a bit Saturday night with seasonably mild overnight lows in the middle 50s. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

The coolest weather arrives just in time for Mom’s day with afternoon highs 10 to 15 degrees below average in the lower 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but it should be a dry day to take Mom to the lake for a picnic.

Sunshine returns to kick off the work week, but it will be quite chilly for May with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s Sunday and Monday night. Afternoon highs will start off in the middle 70s Monday, warming day by day into the upper 70s Tuesday and near 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The same low pressure that brought us the rough weather this Friday will drift closer to the coast by the end of next week, bringing another chance of rain to our area Friday into next weekend.

