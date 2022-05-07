Submit Photos/Videos
Craft beer festival is brewing this weekend at SRP Park

By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fifth annual Augusta Craft Beer Festival is coming up this weekend.

And we stopped by to talk with one of the organizers ahead of Saturday’s event.

“We’re gonna have 34-plus breweries and over 100 different types of beer to sample,” said Keith Edmonson, director and owner of Augusta Sports Leagues.

“It is for adults only, so that’s 21 and up, so leave the kids at home. You can go see Mom on Sunday, and Saturday can be for you,” he said.

The festival will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at SRP Park in North Augusta.

In addition to beer, there will be music, food and games.

Tickets are cheaper if you buy them before you get to the gate at https://www.augustacraftbeerfest.com.

Designated drivers get a discount.

