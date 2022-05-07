Bicycling competition to disrupt downtown traffic on Sunday
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heads-up if you’re planning to be downtown this Sunday.
Several roads are going to be closed or partially blocked off for the USA Cycling Collegiate National Championship.
Traffic will be disrupted between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There will be no parking along parts of Broad Street, Reynolds Street, James Brown Boulevard, Jones Street and Macartan Street.
To learn more about the event, visit https://www.augustasportscouncil.org/usa-cycling.
