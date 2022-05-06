Submit Photos/Videos
Two local school administrators win state association awards

Dr. Marcella Shaw of Barnwell School District 29-Williston (left) and Dr. Abbey Duggins of...
Dr. Marcella Shaw of Barnwell School District 29-Williston (left) and Dr. Abbey Duggins of Saluda County Schools (right) received awards.(The South Carolina Association of School Administrators)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has awarded two administrators from the CSRA with state-recognized awards.

Barnwell School District 29-Williston Superintendent, Dr. Marcella Shaw was named 2023 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year and named 

The association said in the release, “Dr. Shaw is an active member of the SCASA Superintendents’ Affiliate. She has served as Program Chair for the Innovative Ideas Institute and is currently serving on the Superintendents’ Executive Committee. Dr. Shaw’s school district is home to three schools and 717 scholars. Under her leadership, two of the district’s school report card rankings went from “Unsatisfactory” to “Good” and “Excellent.”

Dr. Abbey Duggins was named 2023 South Carolina District Level Administrator of the Year. She currently works as Saluda County Schools Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

“As Saluda County’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Abbey Duggins has spearheaded numerous academic initiatives for her district,” said SCASA Executive Director Beth Phibbs, in the release. “She designed and implemented a teacher induction program that received state recognition, and because of her direct engagement with the district’s induction teachers, Saluda County has retained 100 percent of their first-year teachers for the past several years. We are thrilled that she has been named SCASA’s 2023 District Level Administrator of the Year.”

