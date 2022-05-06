Storm brings large hail, widespread power outages to Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As thunderstorms started moving through the Augusta area around 4:40 p.m. Friday, large hail fell from the sky.

In Augusta near the state line, the hail was around the size of a ping-pong ball. It was reported as far west as Evans. It was accompanied by heavy rain, owe visibility and high winds.

The storm soon started moving into North Augusta, where some residents reported slightly larger hail around the size of golf balls.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Then by 5:15 p.m., the storm, had reached Johnston, where residents reported marble-size hail.

Several people reported dents in their cars, and one resident sent News 12 a photo of a greenhouse with the glass roof shattered.

It’s just the first wave of stormy weather that will be moving through the CSRA.

Around 5:30 p.m., Georgia Power reported widespread outages. There were outages for four and five customers in scattered areas as well as larger outages.

Some of the larger ones included:

More than 1,000 customers without electricity in the Forest Hills area north of Wrightsboro Road and south of Walton Way between Highland Avenue and Jackson Road.

More than 1,200 customers without power in the Waverly and Woodbluff neighborhoods along Boy Scout Road next to Interstate 20 and nearly 700 customers without power just across I-20 from that area.

Nearly 400 customers without power near Lake Olmstead.

Nearly 650 customers without power between Grovetown and Appling ion the north side of I-20.

In areas served by Jefferson Energy Cooperative, crews were working on widespread outages across many counties.

As of 5:35 p.m., the utility reported 48 outages affecting 2,451 members.

Counties needing restoration include Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren, and Washington.

“We will be working through the evening to restore all power,” the utility said. “We want to thank our members for their patience and support.”

The utility said members can visit the outage map located at www.jec.coop for up-to-date information. Members can also join the text alert service by texting “JECOUTAGE” to 877-JEFFERSON (877-533-3377).

There were also multiple reports of trees and power lines across roadways on both sides of the Savannah River.

In Aiken County, crews were heading with chainsaws to take care of the obstructions at places like Ridge Road and Ascauga Lake, as well as Whaley Pond Road and Bettis Academy Road.

Grovetown reported these Incidents:

5155 Wrightsboro Road: Power line down

5200 Wrightsboro Road: Power lines and poles down (Goodale Park)

1034 Newmantown Road: Tree down blocking roadway

Green Street at West Robinson Avenue: Tree and power lines down

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.