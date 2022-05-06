Submit Photos/Videos
Officials: Wanted fugitive believed to be in SC found dead in Missouri river

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wanted fugitive who was believed to be in the Upstate area of South Carolina or along the border of North Carolina in early May drowned in southeast Missouri Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was wanted by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Florida, and the U.S. for his involvement in two shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

We were told McCombs faced the following charges:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

Our sister station KFVS said McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan, Missouri on June 5 when he panicked, went under water and didn’t resurface.

On May 6, SLED officials said they initially had reason to believe the man may have been in the Upstate or near the North Carolina border.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

