Richmond County man found guilty on rape, assault, among other charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man was found guilty on several charges Thursday, including rape.

The District Attorney’s Office says a jury found Quint Evans guilty of criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three counts of child molestation.

Evans faces a potential sentence of up to 120 years for the charges.

