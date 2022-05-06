Richmond County man found guilty on rape, assault, among other charges
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man was found guilty on several charges Thursday, including rape.
The District Attorney’s Office says a jury found Quint Evans guilty of criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three counts of child molestation.
Evans faces a potential sentence of up to 120 years for the charges.
