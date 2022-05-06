Submit Photos/Videos
Report: Mickelson had $40 million in gambling losses

FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third...
FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Whether his true intentions were chasing Saudi Arabian money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mickelson has been exposed for manipulating people to get what he wants. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - A new book on Phil Mickelson says government auditors found his gambling losses totaled more than $40 million in a four-year period.

Alan Shipnuck is writing an unauthorized biography on Mickelson due out on May 17. He has published an excerpt on his “Firepit Collective” site. The federal audit occurred during the investigation of Mickelson’s role in an insider trading scheme that sent Billy Walters to prison. Shipnuck’s previous excerpt shed light on Lefty’s involvement with a Saudi-funded golf league run by Greg Norman.

Mickelson has not said if he will defend his title in the PGA Championship in two weeks.

