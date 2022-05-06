Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Miami’s Wong shows college sports hurtles toward free market

FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the...
FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the Women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, March 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An agent’s brazen demand made on behalf of University of Miami basketball star Isaiah Wong has provided a rare glimpse into the way elite college sports have been transformed by athletes’ rights to be compensated through endorsements.

The agent said, essentially, pay Wong more or he will transfer to a school that will. Labor experts say the incident highlighted a new reality: NCAA athletes in high-profile sports such as football and basketball are being treated like professionals, potentially in violation of the rules. Some labor experts say the solution may be to just start treating athletes more like employees, something the schools have resisted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Jason Day, of Australia, watches his shot from the first fairway during the final round of the...
Jason Day ‘obsessed’ with new swing, leads Wells Fargo
FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020.
As leaders lobby, NCAA searches for ways to rein in boosters
Lakers hire Mike D'Antoni as head coach
AP source: Mike D’Antoni among Hornets coaching candidates
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Hawks owner Ressler says team won’t stand pat this offseason