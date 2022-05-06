Local officials offer advice on refunds for canceled XPR concerts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With many people still awaiting refunds for tickets they bought to the now-canceled XPR Augusta concerts, local officials are issuing a statement.

The Development Authority of Augusta said Friday it has come to officials’ attention that “some refunds are taking longer than anticipated by the ticketing agency for the XPR Augusta concert series” – something News 12 has been reporting for some time.

“It is our understanding that many refunds have already been processed in the order that the concerts were announced, and we have been advised by the company that refunds continue to be processed as quickly as possible,” the agency said.

The agency noted that ticket holders also have the option of contacting bank or credit card issuers for assistance with the delay.

“While the Development Authority was not involved in the ticketing process, we are committed to supporting ticket holders in receiving refunds for concerts and all other related events,” the agency said.

The agency advised people to email tickets@c4liveent.com for more information or answers to questions.

Heralded for months, the concert series promised to being big names to a renovated Lake Olmstead Stadium during the same week as the Masters Tournament.

However, a few weeks ahead of the planned concerts, organizers with C4 Live said they’d suspended plans due to structural issues with the ground at the location.

Ultimately, the concerts were canceled, with promises for refunds.

But several people have contacted News 12 saying they’re still waiting.

People like Krystal Carland.

“I’m getting nowhere with this,” said Carland.

This was the view earlier this week on the C4 Live website.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Carland told us earlier this week she bought tickets for Blake Shelton and Jimmy Buffett and is still missing over $1,300.

“I just want my money back. I just want them to go back on their word and give everyone their money back,” she said. “I’m just very aggravated and very upset.”

Lisa Cheeks also tried taking matters into her own hands, reaching out to both XPR Augusta and Etix through several different methods.

“You go to their Facebook page, and it’s pretty much nothing since April 20. You go to their email and try to email them, and it bounces back and says that the account is no longer good. And when you go to their website, it says that same generic,” she said.

When we reached out to their spokesperson on Wednesday, they said C4 is unavailable to talk, but more information and an update for ticket holders are coming out as soon as possible.

Debra Poland says she’s tired of waiting, with almost $900 of what she bought as last-minute Christmas presents never seen to even be wrapped.

“No one is answering our pleas of contacting us,” she said.

As for when the company says they’ll get that update out to ticket holders, we don’t know. They’re still telling customers they’re working on the issue.

The spokesperson for C4 says their prior experience includes events like the Super Bowl Saturday Nights for 2015, 2019, and 2020.

