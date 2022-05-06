Submit Photos/Videos
Jason Day ‘obsessed’ with new swing, leads Wells Fargo

Jason Day, of Australia, watches his shot from the first fairway during the final round of the...
Jason Day, of Australia, watches his shot from the first fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Jason Day describes himself as “obsessed” with the new swing he’s working on with instructor Chris Como.

The former No. 1 player put it together on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Joel Dahmen. Day’s last victory came four years ago in this tournament at Quail Hollow. The Wells Fargo made a one-year detour this year to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September. Matthew Wolff, Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren and Denny McCarthy each shot 65.

Rory McIlroy had a 67.

