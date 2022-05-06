Submit Photos/Videos
Hiring event for new North Augusta emergency room

By Craig Allison
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers had a hiring event in Riverside Village for their new freestanding emergency room coming this summer to Exit 5.

The center is still under construction at Austin Graybill Road, and Market Plaza Drive is less than two months away from seeing the center open.

The 24/7 center is set to have ten treatment areas, a full-service laboratory, and more medical options for North Augusta.

“I want to get my feet wet. I want to help. I want to be here,” said Monique Peeples, participant.

Peeples already works in patient access in Aiken but came to the hiring event to expand her career.

“I heard it’s ten beds, and I think from what we experience at the ER in Aiken County, in the city of Aiken, that an extra ten beds would be helpful,” she said.

Residents who live off Exit 5 must drive around 20 minutes each way to Aiken Regional or the medical district in downtown Augusta.

This offers a growing area a quicker option.

Bridget Denzik, chief nursing officer, Aiken Regional Medical Center said: “That’s really what Aiken Regional is all about, is providing care for the community not just inside Aiken, but inside North Augusta as well.”

Denzik says they’re doing well with finding new hires.

