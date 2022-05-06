Hawks owner Ressler says team won’t stand pat this offseason

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler says the team won’t repeat the mistake of complacency he says set the stage for this season’s disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs.

Ressler says the Hawks won’t stand pat this offseason — even if that means paying a salary tax. The Hawks returned a young core led by Trae Young and John Collins from the team that was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s Eastern Conference finals. This year’s Hawks suffered a quick exit, losing to the Miami Heat in five games in the opening round of the playoffs.

