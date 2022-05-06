Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira earns Georgia Tech degree

Mark Teixeira
Mark Teixeira
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Teixeira earned plenty of accolades over his long tenure in Major League Baseball.

Gold Glove awards. Silver Slugger trophies. A World Series ring. Made a lot of money, too. Still, Teixeira felt something was missing. That hole will be filled Saturday when he graduates from Georgia Tech with a degree in business administration. He will graduate more than two decades after he left campus to pursue a professional baseball career. Teixeira calls it one of his proudest accomplishments.

He says his new degree will earn a prominent place in his home office, alongside all his baseball awards.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Jason Day, of Australia, watches his shot from the first fairway during the final round of the...
Jason Day ‘obsessed’ with new swing, leads Wells Fargo
FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020.
As leaders lobby, NCAA searches for ways to rein in boosters
Lakers hire Mike D'Antoni as head coach
AP source: Mike D’Antoni among Hornets coaching candidates
FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the...
Miami’s Wong shows college sports hurtles toward free market
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Hawks owner Ressler says team won’t stand pat this offseason