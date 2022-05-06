Submit Photos/Videos
Edgefield County schools dismiss early Friday due to severe weather threat

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County school students will dismiss early Friday due to “evolving weather conditions.”

Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., and middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All after-school and evening activities are also canceled.

These changes are based on the latest information released by the Emergency Management office at noon today. The district says parents are being notified of the changes at this time.

