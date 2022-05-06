Days are numbered for Augusta’s Dogwood Terrace complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Major change could be coming for families living at one of Augusta’s public housing complexes.

Right now, the city has plans to demolish and redevelop the Dogwood Terrace Apartments on Old Savannah Road.

The redevelopment means the site could become a new start for many in south Augusta.

For those who live there now, “absolutely don’t panic,” said Douglas Freeman, executive director of the Augusta Housing Authority.

“Nothing is happening today,” he said.

The authority plans to file an application for the demolishment and redevelopment of the complex as a result of a discussion that started months ago.

But officials don’t have a demolition date in mind just now.

“Right now, we are in the beginning steps,” Freeman said.

The authority plans to submit the application in August, and approval could take months.

“At best, no relocations will begin until the end of this year, and it will probably be a little into next year before any of that happens,” Freeman said.

In order to get relocation assistance, people will still have to be residents at Dogwood Terrace when the application is approved.

They’ll be able to bypass the waiting list for public housing which currently has more than 3,000 people on it.

“We’ll give them information about what assistance is available to cover the cost of relocation and being with them the entire step,” Freeman said.

The authority will meet with residents May 12 to give them more insight on what the next steps are.

“Be patient with us while we do this,” Freeman said, “and we look forward to what the final outcome will be.”

