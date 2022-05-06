Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying mostly dry with clouds increasing overnight. Temperatures will be staying warm and only drop to the upper 60s this morning. Winds will be light out of the south overnight.

Another front will approach the region late today into Saturday and bring a chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the CSRA in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for potential severe storms this afternoon. Main threats include strong damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the threat of severe storms for this afternoon/evening. Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be getting breezy between 10-15 mph sustained out of the southwest.

Rain will clear out early Saturday and most of Mother’s Day weekend looks beautiful! Mostly sunny skies Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

We will get back to lower humidity and cooler temperatures Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 80s.

Sunshine and seasonal weather are expected early next week. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s early Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

