Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another front will approach the region late today into Saturday and bring a chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the CSRA in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for potential severe storms this afternoon. Main threats include strong damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes that can’t be ruled out. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the threat of severe storms for this afternoon/evening. Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be getting breezy between 10-15 mph sustained out of the southwest.

First Alert (WRDW)

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the tornado threat from earlier today but the overall risk for a tornado occurring still remains isolated.

Rain will clear out early Saturday and most of Mother’s Day weekend looks beautiful! Mostly sunny skies Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

We will get back to lower humidity and cooler temperatures Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 80s.

Sunshine and seasonal weather are expected early next week. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s early Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. The next chance for rain won’t be until next Friday.

