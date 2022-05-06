City of Aiken opens swimming lessons registration Monday

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken is about to open registration for swimming lessons at it’s public pool.

Lessons are held in two-week sessions Monday through Thursday and are open for all ages taught by Red Cross certified instructors.

The make-up day for any rained-out swim sessions will be held on Fridays.

Registration opens Monday, May 9, at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, located at 400 Kershaw Street NE in Aiken.

Swim lessons cost $50 per individual for children and adults.

Time Skill levels

9:00 am Toddler – Level 2

10:00 am Levels 3-5

11:00 am Adults and children with disabilities

Lessons

Session 1 June 6 – June 16

Session 2 June 20 – 30

Session 3 July 5 – July 15

Session 4 July 18 – July 28

Applications for Fun Funds Youth Scholarship are available to help offset the swim lesson cost for those who qualify.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.