City of Aiken opens swimming lessons registration Monday

Swimming pool generic (Source: Pexels)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken is about to open registration for swimming lessons at it’s public pool.

Lessons are held in two-week sessions Monday through Thursday and are open for all ages taught by Red Cross certified instructors.

The make-up day for any rained-out swim sessions will be held on Fridays.

Registration opens Monday, May 9, at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, located at 400 Kershaw Street NE in Aiken.

Swim lessons cost $50 per individual for children and adults.

Time               Skill levels

9:00 am            Toddler – Level 2

10:00 am          Levels 3-5

11:00 am          Adults and children with disabilities

Lessons

Session 1          June 6 – June 16

Session 2          June 20 – 30

Session 3          July 5 – July 15

Session 4          July 18 – July 28

Applications for Fun Funds Youth Scholarship are available to help offset the swim lesson cost for those who qualify.

