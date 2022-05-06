Submit Photos/Videos
AP source: Mike D’Antoni among Hornets coaching candidates

Lakers hire Mike D'Antoni as head coach
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have begun their search for a head coach, asking permission to speak with several candidates, said a person familiar with the situation.

The person says the list includes two-time NBA coach of the year and New Orleans Pelicans consultant Mike D’Antoni. They’ve also requested permission to talk with five NBA assistant coaches including Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Dallas’ Sean Sweeney, Brooklyn’s David Vanterpool and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Hornets have not released a list of coaching candidates.

It’s unclear when the interviews will take place.

