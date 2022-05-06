Annual ‘Derby De Mayo’ at Brandon Wilde
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two major events to celebrate this week, and the community at Brandon Wilde decided to combine the two.
Cinco De Mayo and the Kentucky Derby were merged into Thursday’s event: ‘Derby De Mayo.’
It’s an annual event at the retirement home, featuring a derby hat contest, a pool noodle horse race, and even a bookie taking bets.
