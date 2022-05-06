96 fighting dogs rescued in Washington County, elsewhere

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 100 dogs were rescued during an investigation into animal fighting in Washington, Johnson and Laurens counties.

The investigation resulted in seven search warrants being served in the three counties, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities said 96 dogs were rescued and are in the custody of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for evaluation.

The investigation was led by the USDA Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of personnel from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

