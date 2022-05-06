Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

96 fighting dogs rescued in Washington County, elsewhere

Dog fighting
Dog fighting(Gray)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 100 dogs were rescued during an investigation into animal fighting in Washington, Johnson and Laurens counties.

The investigation resulted in seven search warrants being served in the three counties, according to federal prosecutors.

MORE | Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note

Authorities said 96 dogs were rescued and are in the custody of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for evaluation.

The investigation was led by the USDA Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of personnel from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven bills that his office said are designed to benefit...
Kemp signs number of health-related bills into law
MGN
Barnwell-bound small airplane crashes off Georgia coast
School bus generic
Some schools dismiss early, cancel events due to weather threat
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Local officials offer advice on refunds for canceled XPR concerts