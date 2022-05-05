Why Thomson High School had to go on lockdown

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson High School was temporarily placed on lockdown status Thursday after school officials received a report that a student may have been in possession of a weapon on campus.

McDuffie County Schools Department of Public Safety officers immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

After conducting a room-to-room search, officers did not find a weapon on campus.

The district administration then gave the all-clear to return to normal activities.

“As with all matters of safety, district and school administrators acted according to the Safe Schools Plan and all applicable laws,” the district said in a statement. “While no weapon was found this time, we are grateful for the student who reported it. The work to ensure safety for students and staff involves everyone striving to foster an environment where learning thrives.”

As an extra measure of precaution, school resource officers will have an increased presence at Thomson High School for the remainder of the school year, the district said.

