WATCH: News conference on new Murdaugh indictments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pamela Pinckney, mother of Hakeem Pinckney, a 21-year-old who died in 2011 following a hospital stay caused by a horrific car accident, was scheduled to address media today at 10 a.m. but due to a chronic pain flare-up, she will be unable to make the trip to Columbia.

Her attorney Justin Bamberg will still speak with media today and provide new information in the case. Bamberg is speaking out in response to new indictments handed down Wednesday against Alex Murdaugh and Hampton County banker Russell Laffitte .

According to the indictments and bank records obtained by Bamberg, approximately $1 million belonging to the Pinckneys was misappropriated by persons who owed fiduciary duties to the victims.

In the indictments handed down today, Murdaugh and Laffitte were charged with 21 counts of criminal conspiracy for their alleged roles in misappropriating millions of dollars in funds that should have gone to Murdaugh’s clients. Laffitte was the CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton, S.C. He was terminated in January of this year.

