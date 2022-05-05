WATCH LIVE: Armed person reported at Emory University

ATLANTA - Police are responding to reports of an armed person on the main campus of Emory University in Atlanta.

The university initially reported around 11:40 a.m. Thursday that there was an active shooter on campus but has retracted that statement.

Later, the school described the situation as an armed subject.

Officials are asking for faculty and students to shelter in place.

A nearby public school, Druid Hills High, was also reportedly on lockdown, according to Atlanta news media, although around 12:14 p.m., students could be seen walking around outside in video feeds from a news helicopter.

At this time, it is unknown how the two incidents are connected.

