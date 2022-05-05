Submit Photos/Videos
Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday, March 13, 2022, he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich.

The NFL says the game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years. The schedule for the three NFL games in London next season has also been announced. The Green Bay Packers will become the final team to play in Europe when they take on the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

